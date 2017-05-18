May 18, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Surya Roshni's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Next Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 30th May, 2017 at 2.30 p.m. to approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of Dividend.
Next Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 30th May, 2017 at 2.30 p.m. to consider interalia : 1. Approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; 2. Recommendation of DividendSource : BSE