Surya Roshni gets order worth Rs 72.95 crore

In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder, it is hereby informed that the Company has further obtained orders in this month for supply of LED Street Lights under SLNP (Street light National Program) and for Supply of Super -Efficient (BLDC) Fan, aggregating to Rs. 72.95 crores from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)Source : BSE