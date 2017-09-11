Sep 11, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Surya Industrial Corporation's AGM on September 30, 2017
We are sending herewith the Intimation/Notice of Annual General Meeting of Surya Industrial Corporation Limited ('the Company') which is held to be scheduled on Saturday, 30th September, 2017 at At Hotel Madhur Regency, Rama Plaza, Western Kuntchery Road, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh - 250001 9:30 A.M.
