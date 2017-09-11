App
Sep 11, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surya Industrial Corporation's AGM on September 30, 2017

We are sending herewith the Intimation/Notice of Annual General Meeting of Surya Industrial Corporation Limited ('the Company') which is held to be scheduled on Saturday, 30th September, 2017 at At Hotel Madhur Regency, Rama Plaza, Western Kuntchery Road, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh - 250001 9:30 A.M.Source : BSE
