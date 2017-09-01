Surya India: Outcome of board meeting

we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 31st August, 2017 at the registered office of the Company has considered the below matters:1.The Board has considered, approved and taken on record, the Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Consolidated Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors.2.Approved the 32nd AGM notice, Directors Report along with all annexures.3.Decides to hold the 32nd AGM of the Company on Saturday,30th September, 2017 at 10.30 A.M. at J-15, Hauz Khas Enclave, New Delhi-110016.4.Approved the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Kathuria, PCS as Scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting at AGM.5.Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, Register of Members and Register of Share Transfers will remain closed from 23rd September, 2017 to 30th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for AGM.6.The Board has fixed 23rd September, 2017 as the Cut-off date.Source : BSE