App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surya India's board meeting on May 15, 2017

This is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017 at 04.00 p.m.

Surya India's board meeting on May 15, 2017
Pursuant to the provision of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to transact inter-alia following agenda: To consider and approve Voluntarily Surrender of Certificate of Registration of Non-Banking Finance Company (Non Deposit Accepting) with Reserve Bank of India. For the above mentioned purpose, Trading Window period for purchase/sale/dealing in any manner in the securities of the Company will be closed from 9th May, 2017 to closing business hour of 17th May, 2017 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take it on your records and bring notice to all concerned.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.