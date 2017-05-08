Surya India's board meeting on May 15, 2017

Pursuant to the provision of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to transact inter-alia following agenda: To consider and approve Voluntarily Surrender of Certificate of Registration of Non-Banking Finance Company (Non Deposit Accepting) with Reserve Bank of India. For the above mentioned purpose, Trading Window period for purchase/sale/dealing in any manner in the securities of the Company will be closed from 9th May, 2017 to closing business hour of 17th May, 2017 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take it on your records and bring notice to all concerned.Source : BSE