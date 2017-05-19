Surat Textile's board meeting on May 29, 2017

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company at Surat, inter-alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st Mach, 2017. Please take the same on your record.Source : BSE