Surana Solar - Outcome of board meeting
Dec 01, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surana Solar - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Friday, 01st December, 2017 inter-alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2017

 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Friday, 01st December, 2017 inter-alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2017.

Further please find enclosed herewith the un-audited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors.

The above information may kindly be taken on record.
