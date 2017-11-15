Surana Corporation's board meeting deferred

With reference to our communication dated November 03, 2017, intimating the Stock Exchanges regarding meeting of Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on November 09, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting was deferred, since the office premises were taken over by the Statutory Departments for scrutiny of records.Source : BSE