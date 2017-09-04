Surana Corp's AGM on September 27, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (September 02, 2017), had approved to hold the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, the 27th September, 2017. In connection to the 26th Annual General Meeting, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from September 21, 2017 to September 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE