Suraj Industries: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 9, 2017 had approved the change in designation of Mr. Syed Azizur Rahman from Whole Time Director (Executive Director) to Director (Non Executive) of the company w.e.f May 9, 2017.Source : BSE