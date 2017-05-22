Suraj Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulations 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s Suraj Industries Ltd is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at F-32/3, First Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-II, New Delhi- 110020 to consider and approve audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31,2017 and to consider other agenda items.Source : BSE