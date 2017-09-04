Suraj Industries' AGM on September 27, 2017

Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of M/s Suraj Industries Ltd will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 2.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No.2, Phase-III, Sansarpur Terrace, Distt. Kangra, Himachal Pradesh-173212 to transact the business as mentioned in the Notice of AGM.Source : BSE