Apr 18, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suraj's board meeting on April 26, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the company on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2017 along with the other routine business.

Suraj's board meeting on April 26, 2017
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulation 2015, with the Stock Exchange, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the company on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 to consider and approve inter alia, Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2017 along with the other routine business.Source : BSE

