Supreme Tex Mart: Outcome of board meeting

Sub: 'OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING' Dear Sir/Madam, Please note that Board of Directors in their Meeting held on today 1st Day of May, 2017 at 12.00 p.m. has inter alia approved the following: 1.The issue of 7,16,02,131 Equity shares to the promoter and promoter group on preferential basis. 2.The alteration of Capital Clause in Memorandum & Article of Association of the Company. 3.To take note of the resignation of Mrs. Kajal Rai & Mrs. Simple Kumari as Independent Director of the Company. The meeting ends on 2:20 p.m. Please take it on record. Thanking you.Source : BSE