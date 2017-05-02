May 02, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Supreme Tex Mart: Outcome of board meeting
Please note that Board of Directors in their Meeting held on today 1st Day of May, 2017 at 12.00 p.m. has approved the issue of 7,16,02,131 Equity shares to the promoter and promoter group on preferential basis.
Sub: 'OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING' Dear Sir/Madam, Please note that Board of Directors in their Meeting held on today 1st Day of May, 2017 at 12.00 p.m. has inter alia approved the following: 1.The issue of 7,16,02,131 Equity shares to the promoter and promoter group on preferential basis. 2.The alteration of Capital Clause in Memorandum & Article of Association of the Company. 3.To take note of the resignation of Mrs. Kajal Rai & Mrs. Simple Kumari as Independent Director of the Company. The meeting ends on 2:20 p.m. Please take it on record. Thanking you.Source : BSE