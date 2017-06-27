Jun 27, 2017 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Supreme Tex Mart's board meeting on July 5, 2017
In compliance of Regulation 29 (1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby give the intimation that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 05th July, 2017 at 424, Industrial Area-A, Ludhiana.
