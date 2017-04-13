App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 13, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Tex Mart's board meeting on May 01, 2017

Please note that next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 1st, 2017.

Supreme Tex Mart's board meeting on May 01, 2017
Sub: 'NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND TRADING WINDOW CLOSURE' Dear Sirs, Please note that next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 1st, 2017, at 12.00 P.M. at 424, Industrial Area-A, Ludhiana, inter alia, to consider issue of shares on preferential basis. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and company code for "Prohibition of Insider Trading", the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from April 13, 2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on May 1st, 2017. Please take it on record. Thanking you. Yours Truly, For Supreme Tex Mart Limited Manpreet Kaur Company Secretary & Compliance OfficerSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.