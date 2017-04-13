Supreme Tex Mart's board meeting on May 01, 2017

Sub: 'NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND TRADING WINDOW CLOSURE' Dear Sirs, Please note that next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 1st, 2017, at 12.00 P.M. at 424, Industrial Area-A, Ludhiana, inter alia, to consider issue of shares on preferential basis. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and company code for "Prohibition of Insider Trading", the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from April 13, 2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on May 1st, 2017. Please take it on record. Thanking you. Yours Truly, For Supreme Tex Mart Limited Manpreet Kaur Company Secretary & Compliance OfficerSource : BSE