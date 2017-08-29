Aug 28, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Supreme Infra: Outcome of board meeting
: Outcome of Board Meeting - Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI LODR Regulations')
Addition in the list of potential allottee under proposed Preferential allotment
