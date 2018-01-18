Supreme Industries to consider Q3 numbers on January 30, 2018

Meeting of the Board of Directors of The Supreme Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended 31st December, 2017.
Meeting of the Board of Directors of The Supreme Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE