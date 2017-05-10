Suprajit Engineering to consider final dividend

Suprajit Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider:1. Approve the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. Approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / Year ended March 31, 2017.3. Recommend final dividend, if any for the year 2016-17.Source : BSE