Sep 04, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Suprajit Engineering's board meeting on September 13, 2017
Board Meeting of the Company will be held on September 13, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017(IND-AS compliant).
Board Meeting of the Company will be held on September 13, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017(IND-AS compliant).Source : BSE