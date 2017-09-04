Sep 04, 2017 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Supertex Industries' AGM on September 29, 2017
31ST Annual General Meeting of members of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th September 2017 at 10.30 am at the Registered office of the company at Plot No. 45-46 Phase II, Piperia Industrial Estate, Silvassa - 396230 (Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Source : BSE
