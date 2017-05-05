Superior Industrial Enterprises' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Dear Sir, Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) of SEBI(Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement)Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited ('the Company') has been scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at 1010, 10th Floor, Vijaya Building, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi- 110001, to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/half-year/year ended 31st March, 2017 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liability and the other matters as per agenda. Thanking You, Yours Faithfully, For Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited Neha Sarpal Company SecretarySource : BSE