May 31, 2017 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Superior Ind board meeting on June 30, 2017

This is informed you that the Company has intimated to the Stock Exchanges on May 8, 2017 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on May 29, 2017.

It is informed to BSE that the Company has intimated to the Stock Exchanges on May 8, 2017 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on May 29, 2017, for consideration and approval of Consolidated and Standalone Audited results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement)Regulation, 2015.
The Company further informs that, due to unavoidable technical reasons, resulting in non-compilation of financial statements of subsidiaries and associates and subsequent consolidation of accounts, the company is not able to complete the Audit of books on time.

Thus in order to facilitate the approval and adoption of Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017, the Board of Directors have approved to hold another Board Meeting on June 30, 2017 to consider and approve the financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider other matters as per Agenda.
You're further informed that trading window pursuant to SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading)Regulation, 2015 for dealing/trading in securities of the Company is closed for the purpose of declaration of audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 for all the designated employees, Directors and connected persons or deemed to be connected persons of the Company from June 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Trading window will be opened on 3rd July, 2017.
Kindly take the same into record.

For Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited

Neha Sarpal
Company Secretary

Source : BSE

