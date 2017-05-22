Superior Finlease's board meeting postponed to May 29, 2017

Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May 2017 has been postponed and now the date of the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at its registered office in New Delhi, to consider & approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any. A summary of financial results and recommendation of dividend, if any, will be intimated to you as soon as the Board Meeting is concluded. Thank you. Yours faithfully, For Superior Finlease Limited -Sd/- Anil Agarwal DirectorSource : BSE