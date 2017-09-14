App
Announcements
Sep 14, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Superhouse: Outcome of board meeting

We enclose herewith a copy of Unaudited Financial Results, Segment wise Revenue, Results, Assets and Liabilities alongwith Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 duly approved by the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on 14th September, 2017.

Source : BSE
