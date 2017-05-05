Superhouse's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Dear Sir, We have to inform you that the next meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday the 30th May, 2017 at 2.00 P. M. at the Head Office of the company at D-15/B, Industrial Area, Phase-II, Unnao–209801 to consider under mentioned business amongst others :- 1.To consider Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider for declaration of dividend, if any. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For SUPERHOUSE LIMITED SECRETARY.Source : BSE