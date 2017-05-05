May 05, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Superhouse to consider dividend
Superhouse Ltd has informed BSE that the next meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017 and to consider for declaration of dividend, if any.
Superhouse Ltd has informed BSE that the next meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider under mentioned business amongst others
1. To consider Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017.
2. To consider for declaration of dividend, if any.Source : BSE
1. To consider Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017.
2. To consider for declaration of dividend, if any.Source : BSE