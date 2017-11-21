Superhouse's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Dear Sir.We have to inform you that next meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday the 14th December, 2017 at 2.00 P M at the Head Office of the company at D-15/B, Industrial Area, Phase-II, Unnao-209801 to consider Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,for SUPERHOUSE LIMITEDSecretarySource : BSE