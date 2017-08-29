Superb Papers' AGM on September 28, 2017

This is to inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company at F – 122, Raj Arcade, Opp D-Mart, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali (West),Mumbai – 400 067 at 11.30 a.m.The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 22, 2017 to September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).The remote e-voting period will commence on September 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and end on September 27, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.Source : BSE