May 17, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Superb Papers' board meeting on May 30, 2017
The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017.
The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 interalia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017. The trading window shall remain closed from 17th May, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the public.Source : BSE