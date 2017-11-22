App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 22, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Super Spinning Mills' board meeting on December 8, 2017

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8th December 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 'Elgi Towers', P B 7113, Green Fields, Puliakulam Road, Coimbatore - 641 045 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2017.

 
 
The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8th December 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 'Elgi Towers', P B 7113, Green Fields, Puliakulam Road, Coimbatore - 641 045 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2017.
