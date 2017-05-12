Super Sales to consider dividend

Super Sales India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company which was convened to be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017, is now shifted to May 23, 2017.In this meeting Board will also consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE