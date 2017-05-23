May 23, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Super Sales India recommends dividend
Super Sales India has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each as final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017. The dividend will be paid after approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Super Sales India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each as final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017. The dividend will be paid after approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE