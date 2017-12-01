Super Forgings' board meeting on December 11, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday,the 11th day of December, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. for considering the business as enclosed.
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday,the 11th day of December, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. for considering the business as enclosed.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE