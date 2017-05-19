May 19, 2017 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Super Fine Knitters' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.
