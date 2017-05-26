Super Crop Safe: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the 185th Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company.1. Board has considered and approves the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.2. Board has recommended the Dividend on equity shares of the Company at 7% per Equity Shares for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.3. Board has decided to convey Annual General Meeting of the Company as on 25th September, 2017.4. Board has received and also takes note of the Auditor's Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.5. Board has finalized the Director's Report and Draft notice for convening Annual General Meeting.6. Board has recommended the appointment of M/s Naresh J. Patel & Co., Firm of Chartered Ac-countants as Statutory Auditor of the Company for the term of Five Year till the conclusion of sixth Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in convening Annual General MeetingSource : BSE