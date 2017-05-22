App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Super Crop Safe to consider dividend

Super Crop Safe Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017.

Super Crop Safe Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following items:

1. To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017.

2. To Recommend the Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017.

3. To receive and note the Auditors’ Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.

4. To fix the date of Annual General Meeting and Book closure period for payment of Dividend.

5. To finalize the Director’s Report & Draft of Notice for convening ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Further, for the said purpose as per the Company’s internal code of prevention of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be close for the Company’s Directors/ Officers and Designated employees from May 22, 2017 till May 28, 2017.Source : BSE

