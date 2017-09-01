App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Super Bakers' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Super Bakers (India) Limited informs you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 14th September, 2017 at Ahmedabad.

Please note that the company has adopted IND-AS for the first time from this financial year (2017-18).

Please note that pursuant to Code of Prevention for Insider Trading of the Company and applicable SEBI Regulations, the Company has informed all the designated employees and Directors that trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed from 1st September, 2017 to 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).


Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

