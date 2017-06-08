Sunteck Realty: Outcome of board meeting

Sunteck Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 08, 2017, inter alia, have approved the following matters subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company.1. Sub-division of the Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each into Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each and consequently amendment of the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company.2. Alteration of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company in compliance to Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE