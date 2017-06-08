Sunteck Realty: Outcome of board meeting

Sunteck Realty Limited has informed the Exchange that at the Board Meeting held today on 8th June, 2017,the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the following matters subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company:i.Sub-division of the Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each into Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each and consequently amendment of the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company.ii.Alteration of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company in compliance to Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE