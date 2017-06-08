App
Jun 08, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunteck Realty: Outcome of board meeting

Sunteck Realty has informed the Exchange that at the Board Meeting held today on 8th June, 2017.

Sunteck Realty: Outcome of board meeting
Sunteck Realty Limited has informed the Exchange that at the Board Meeting held today on 8th June, 2017,the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the following matters subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company:

i.Sub-division of the Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each into Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each and consequently amendment of the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company.

ii.Alteration of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company in compliance to Companies Act, 2013.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

