Sunteck Realty to consider dividend

Sunteck Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2017;2. Recommendation of Dividend on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the Year ended on March 31, 2017;3. Passing of enabling resolution/s for fund raising by various modes, including by issue of non-convertible debentures (by way of private placement or otherwise) or any other securities, equity shares and/or any other securities convertible into equity (by way of one or more public offers or private placement, or both).Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed for Directors and Designated Employees of the Company from May 19, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE