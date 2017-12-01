Sunshield Chemicals' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015, kindly take note that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, 13th December 2017 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2017.
Pursuant to Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015, kindly take note that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, 13th December 2017 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2017.Source : BSE