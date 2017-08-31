Aug 31, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sunshield Chemicals' board meeting on September 12, 2017
Pursuant to Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015, kindly take note that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, 12th September 2017 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.
