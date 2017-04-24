App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 24, 2017 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunrise Inv's board meeting on May 29, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 503, Commerce House, 140, Nagindas Master Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400 023.

Sunrise Inv's board meeting on May 29, 2017
With reference to above, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 503, Commerce House, 140, Nagindas Master Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400 023, inter alia, to transact the following: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To fix day, date, time and venue of Annual General Meeting. 3.To fix Book Closure Date. Further, we hereby inform you that as per Company's Code of conduct of Prevention of insider trading pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India [Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designed employees, Directors and promoters shall be closed from 22nd May, 2017 to 3rd June, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.