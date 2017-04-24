Sunrise Inv's board meeting on May 29, 2017

With reference to above, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 503, Commerce House, 140, Nagindas Master Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400 023, inter alia, to transact the following: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To fix day, date, time and venue of Annual General Meeting. 3.To fix Book Closure Date. Further, we hereby inform you that as per Company's Code of conduct of Prevention of insider trading pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India [Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designed employees, Directors and promoters shall be closed from 22nd May, 2017 to 3rd June, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE