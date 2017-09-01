Sep 01, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sunil Hitech Engineers: Outcome of AGM
The Company hereby pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 submits proceedings of 19th Annual General Meeting held on 29th August, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Hotel Rangsharda, Near Lilavati Hospital, KC Marg, Bandra Reclamation Flyover, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050.
This is for your information and records.
Source : BSE
