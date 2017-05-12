App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunil Hitech Engineers to consider final dividend

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd has informed BSE that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on May 19, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.


Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd has informed BSE that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia :

1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.

2. To consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

Pursuant to clause 8 of Internal Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders of the Company, read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for dealing in the Company's scrip by the designated persons (includes Directors) of the Company will remain closed from immediately till completion of 48 working hours after the Audited Financial Results are made public.Source : BSE

