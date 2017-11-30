Sunil Hitech Engineers' board meeting on December 08, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday 08th December, 2017 inter-alia; to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Pursuant to clause 8 of Internal Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insider of the company, read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations, 2015 trading window for dealing in the Company's scrip by the designated persons (including directors) of the company will be remain closed from immediately till completion of 48 working hours after the unaudited financial results are made public.We request to take the above information on record.Source : BSE