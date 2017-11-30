App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 29, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunil Hitech Engineers' board meeting on December 08, 2017

It is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, December 08, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday 08th December, 2017 inter-alia; to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

Pursuant to clause 8 of Internal Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insider of the company, read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations, 2015 trading window for dealing in the Company's scrip by the designated persons (including directors) of the company will be remain closed from immediately till completion of 48 working hours after the unaudited financial results are made public.

We request to take the above information on record.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.