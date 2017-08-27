App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 23, 2017 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunil Health: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, at its meeting held on August 23, 2017, has appointed M/s Jitendra Kr. Agarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the statutory auditors of the Company.

1. The Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, at its meeting held on August 23, 2017, has appointed M/s Jitendra Kr. Agarwal & Associates (FRN.: 318086E), Chartered Accountants, as the statutory auditors of the Company for a term of consecutive five years, to hold office from the conclusion of 43rd Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the calendar year 2022 in place of , Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountant, the existing Statutory Auditor of the Company.

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and its meeting held on 23rd August, 2017 has appointed Mr. Rakesh Mohan (DIN 07352915) as an Independent Director of the Company who was appointed as an Independent (Additional) Director of the Company w. e. f. 11.11.20166 for a period of five years and he is not liable to retire by rotationSource : BSE

