Sunil Health: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Regulation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 18.05.2017 has approved the plan for expansion of production capacity of Empty Hard Gelatin Capsule from 11 billion to 13 billion (appox) p.a. for the financial year 2017-18. In preparation for this expansion the company will undertake a partial shutdown of few of its manufacturing lines for a short period on Q1 F.Y. 2017-18. This is your information and record please. Thanking you.Source : BSE