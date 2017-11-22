Sundram Fasteners - Outcome of board meeting

Intimation regarding outcome of Board Meeting under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Intimation regarding outcome of Board Meeting under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
At 13:36 hrs Sundram Fasteners was quoting at Rs 492.90, up Rs 1.70, or 0.35 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 538.50 and 52-week low Rs 262.80 on 02 November, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 8.47 percent below its 52-week high and 87.56 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,357.23 crore. Source : BSE