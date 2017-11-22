Sundram Fasteners - Outcome of board meeting

Intimation regarding outcome of Board Meeting under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

At 13:36 hrs Sundram Fasteners was quoting at Rs 492.90, up Rs 1.70, or 0.35 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 538.50 and 52-week low Rs 262.80 on 02 November, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 8.47 percent below its 52-week high and 87.56 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,357.23 crore. Source : BSE